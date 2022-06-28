Spire Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

