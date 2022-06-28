Sylvia Lapinski: What the census can reveal

I very much enjoyed the article in the June 18 paper about the 1950 census. We all may find things we did not know or wish we didn’t find out!

A cousin recently searched for himself and his widowed mom, living at the time with our grandmother. I was not yet born. I received an email from the cousin asking who the “lodger” was living at the address, with the grandmother, the man who would be my dad, my cousin and his mother. Well dear cousin, that would be the woman who became my mother — living there before she and my dad were married. She was a divorced Catholic woman, in 1950, imagine the horror, and after leaving her husband for my future dad, had no home.

None of this matters in the least today, and fortunately I had learned the facts many years ago (but not soon enough to hear much of it from those who could tell the truth), but imagine someone searching and not knowing!

Genealogy is indeed a “trip?”

Sylvia Lapinski

Northampton