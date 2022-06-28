Teachers chase dogs out of school playground after travellers set up next door

Three Jack Russell Terriers are believed to have crawled under the fence and got onto the playground as children arrived at St Thomas More Voluntary Catholic Academy, near Anlaby Park, Hull, on Friday. The travellers, who are believed to own the dogs, are said to have arrived on the adjacent field the previous day.

A concerned parent said a similar incident happened around two years ago, when a child was actually bitten by a dog. A number of parents have since written to Hull City Council to ask it to do more to protect their children at playtime.

But teachers reportedly had to take action themselves as “a lot of the children were very frightened” last week.

A parent, whose young son attends the primary school, told Hull Live: “I am just so worried that our kids are going to be put in danger with dogs on the loose. The travelling community arrives at the playing field next to the school around this time every year, which is managed very well by members of staff.

“However, on Friday, my son came home and told me that three Jack Russell terriers had managed to get into the playground on Friday morning and a lot of the children were very frightened. This bothers me because about two years ago, another dog made its way onto the playground and actually bit a child.

“With all this hot weather and a couple more weeks until school breaks up for summer, I think it’s unfair that children will have to stay inside at playtime, rather than be able to go outside. It shouldn’t be dangerous for kids to play at school.”