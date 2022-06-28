The best Nikita AVT loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The Nikita AVT is a post-launch weapon from Call of Duty: Vanguard that has never truly found its place in Warzone. The assault rifle has a high fire rate but not much else going for it compared to other rifles in the battle royale. In an effort to try and fix the lacking attributes of the Nikita, developer Raven Software applied a couple of buffs to the AR with the Season 4 update. Now, thanks to these buffs, the Nikita AVT has a loadout that can compete with other ARs in Warzone.

There were two buffs applied to the Nikita with the new update, both of which are fairly significant. The buffs are as follows: Max Damage increased to 26, up from 23, Move Speed Scale increased to 0.86, up from 0.84. The increase to max damage is especially interesting, as this was one of the areas where the AR was subpar compared to its counterparts. However, having a higher move speed scale is also desirable with all of the increased mobility in Season 4 of Warzone.

Best Nikita AVT loadout in Warzone

There’s one generally agreed-upon loadout for the Nikita AVT. While players can opt for a loadout that’s more focused on mobility, we’ve gone with the more balanced loadout so players can pair it with a top-rated SMG and let the Nikita deal damage at longer ranges.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: ZAC Padded

ZAC Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Players who have used the Nikita AVT in the past may notice that we changed out the normal magazine. This is because the 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags were nerfed in Season 4, so the 6.5 Sakura mags are in their place. As for the rest of the loadout, the main focus is on recoil control and damage range. Multiple attachments offer boosts to recoil control while the Empress 613mm BFA is all players need to increase damage range.