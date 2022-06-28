Categories
Toto Wolff insight as Valtteri Bottas details ‘tough’ relationship with Mercedes chief


“I think they were doing things together,” Bottas said. “For sure, Toto’s involvement, like personally with the teams that I was driving for, it made a difference. And you know, he was within the team. 

“So for sure, he did talk to them, management and so on. That made a huge difference. But also Mika’s role was also trying to open doors, because everyone still appreciates Mika a lot. And if he says something people listen.

“Didier’s experience in Formula 1 management, how things work, contracts, everything, it was also useful assets. So really dynamic team I would say and then it was only up to me to perform.”

The 22-race F1 2022 campaign continues with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 3.





