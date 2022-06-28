Warzone Mobile Leaks: Dolphin Dive mechanism is coming in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile Leaks- Focusing on realism in Call of Duty games, developers are bringing the Dolphin Dive mechanism to Warzone Mobile. Warzone Mobile is an upcoming mobile title from the Call of Duty franchise that will give an amazing Battle Royale experience to its players. The game is currently in the Alpha testing phase where selected players have access to the game. Read on to know more about the upcoming mechanism in the game. For future updates on Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, follow InsideSport.IN.

Dolphin Dive mechanism in Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/Cws3W0BTPS — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@PlayWZMobile) June 27, 2022

It also sounds like the developers are working on proving the best movement mechanics in Warzone Mobile. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is also bringing the Slide Cancel feature into the game. This feature allows players to chain tactical sprints together which will help them move much faster than sprinting normally.

Here is a video of the latest update in the Alpha version of the game.

What is Dolphin Dive Mechanism?

Dive to Prone mechanism is known as the Dolphin Dive mechanism. It is an ability that has previously been featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops, Black Ops II, and WWII. It is now coming to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile too. The feature is triggered by pressing and holding the stance or prone button while sprinting.

Dolphin Dive mechanism is coming in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone Mobile

Recent leaks confirmed that Rebirth Island is coming to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Rebirth Island is a fast-paced map in COD Warzone. Now, the same map will be coming to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.

CALL OF DUTY®: WARZONE™ MOBILE (PROJECT AURORA) PRIVATE ALPHA HD GAMEPLAY.

CALL OF DUTY®: WARZONE™ MOBILE | HELICOPTER DESTRUCTION ANIMATION | HD.

Activision never disappoints players with new features and changes in the game. So get ready to experience amazing game mechanism, features, maps, and modes in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. To get the latest information on Warzone Mobile and other Call of Duty titles, follow us at InsideSport.IN.

