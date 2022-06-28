Why Do Bad Superhero Movies Have So Much Dancing?

Superhero movies have been around almost as long as superheroes, but the genre has really hit new strides in the past two decades. That has led to several masterpieces, such as The Dark Knight, Spider-Man 2, and more recent hits like Logan, The Batman and Avengers: Endgame. At the same time, there have been several stinkers among these movies, and many of them share a disturbing knack for the dance floor.

Dancing seems to be a prominent, or at least well-remembered element in bad superhero movies, especially those from the 2000s onward. Sony has been the studio engaged in this weird trend the most, but it isn’t the only one to send their superheroes two-stepping. That may seem like a coincidence, but it may also speak to another recurring theme that makes these movies so bad.

Superheroes and Villains Love to Get Down In Bad Superhero Movies

This trend began with the granddaddy of superhero movie move-busters: Spider-Man 3. Seen as a disappointing end to Sam Raimi’s trilogy, this movie is known more for the memes it spawned than for being especially good. One particularly laughable moment is when the symbiote-possessed Peter Parker, known as “Bully Maguire” among fans, can’t help but thrust and sashay his way down the street. That and the jazz club “dance” are some of the movie’s more infamous moments, and they highlight how poorly the film illustrated that this version of Peter was becoming “evil.”





Also released in 2007 was Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which wasn’t very well-received. Beyond its weird changes to the villainous Galactus, the movie also had a scene early on where Reed Richards “cheated” on Sue by dancing with two girls at a club. This awful-looking sequence had him stretching his limbs in what was supposed to be cool but instead comes off as awkward and lame. And what makes it even worse is that Reed’s clothes shouldn’t be stretching with him. 2016’s Suicide Squad continued the trend with its chief villain, Enchantress. The character would shimmy and sway for no reason while talking and creating her “machine,” which, combined with the visuals, was horrendously bad looking. It’s also sadly one of the few things remembered about the film.





The latest and definitely not the greatest example of illicit dancing in a superhero film is Sony’s 2022 flop Morbius. This antihero flick, part of Sony’s amorphous Spider-Man franchise, was said by critics to suck as much as its titular vampire. One horribly handled element was the villain Milo, played by Matt Smith. After becoming a Living Vampire himself, he prepares for a night out on the town. However, what follows is a sequence that is anything but attractive. Milo dances with the grace of a two-legged giraffe convinced that these steps are enticing to the eye. But in actuality, his moves are about as smooth as cobblestones, adding to the movie’s many sins.





Do Dance Scenes In Superhero Movies Ruin the Tone?

From Spider-Man 3 to Morbius, the dance scenes are just one of several bad elements in the movies. In fact, they’re usually far from the worst part of them. Nevertheless, they are symptomatic of what makes some of these films so bad. Every last one of these dance sequences is laughable, whether they’re meant to be comedic or not. On the other hand, pretty much all of these movies have a fairly serious tone.

Spider-Man 3 was the darkest of the Raimi trilogy, especially since it involved the symbiote suit and Venom. The same goes for Suicide Squad, which, despite its humor, was very much in the visual wheelhouse of previous DC Extended Universe films like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Thus, what are already horrible scenes stand out further because they clash with the tone of the rest of the movie.





The most lighthearted of these movies is Rise of the Silver Surfer, which should have been far darker and more dramatic. In fact, the dance scene is an example of the filmmakers not understanding the gravity of the Galactus/Silver Surfer storyline. Failing to give certain narrative concepts their due can damn any movie, especially adaptations of iconic comic books. Needless to say, when in search of an epic battle between good and evil, dance numbers are the last thing that audiences are looking for. When the rest of the movie is just as awful, it only makes the gyrating even more painful.