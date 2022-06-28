Why Paul McCartney Refused to Play The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ With Wings at 1st

One of The Beatles‘ most famous songs is “Yesterday.” Initially, Paul McCartney refused to perform the song with Wings. Subsequently, he changed his mind and released a recording of “Yesterday” on one of Wings’ albums. The album also featured Wings’ covers of several other Beatles songs.
Why Paul McCartney decided Wings should not sound too much like The Beatles
During a 2001 interview with Billboard, Paul said he didn’t want to write Beatlesque songs when he was in Wings. “I could have, obviously on the first Wings record, had a number of tracks that were ‘Eleanor Rigby’-esque,” he said. “I would see other people do it, and there’s always been people who’ve done Beatle-y type things.”
Paul felt he had to move on from his old sound. “Look at some of the bands who came out in the last five years; there’s a lot of Beatle-ish stuff,” he opined. “It’s good that they like it. I had to move on, but there were many people saying, ‘Don’t do this, stick with your old stuff, don’t take a new road.’”