Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams in action

Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu wins Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victory

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

Nadal marked his return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 with a victory over Francisco Cerundolo, but it was far from straightforward for the 22-time grand slam champion. Nadal was cruising towards a comfortable win before Cerundolo clawed his way back into it by taking the third set. Nadal was staring down the barrel of being dragged into a decider, but he broke back in the fourth before quickly sealing a 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 win in over three and a half hours.

It came after he favourite in the women’s singles, World No 1 Swiatek, opened up her championships on Centre Court with a straight-sets victory over Jana Fett. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club