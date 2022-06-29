22 K-Drama Original Soundtracks Sung By Your Favorite K-Pop Idols

K-drama: Our Beloved Summer

This song is the equivalent of a warm hug on a cold winter night. Most of it is in English, while some parts are in Korean, which makes it all the more special for both English-speaking and Korean fans. “When the rain stops, you shine on me. / Your light’s the only thing that keeps the cold out,” V sings. Honestly, how can you not love the song? It also fits in flawlessly with Our Beloved Summer, as the drama deals with themes of reconciled friendships and love.

