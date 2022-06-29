8 Unpopular Opinions About Disney+ Original Movies, According To Reddit

This year, Disney+ is set to release big-time original movies like Pinocchio and Hocus Pocus 2. But as much as Disney fans love their new and old content, some Reddit viewers were torn on how entertaining Disney+ originals (specifically) are.

Lady & The Tramp (2019) Is The “Worst”





Sixty-four years after the release of the animated Lady & the Tramp, Disney+ released a new original with the live-action version of the movie. The tale of a cocker spaniel named Lady and her adventure with a street dog named Tamp was endearing for viewers.

With the excitement around live-action movies, fans of the original loved what Disney+ did. Thanks to a mix of CGI and real life, the sweet adventure of Lady and Tramp was fun to watch. On the contrary, H_Katzenberg wrote, “I don’t care about inclusive policies but the weird CGI, the moment adult Lady talked I shuddered about how creepy it looked. I see now why it was not released in cinemas.”

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021) Wasn’t Bad





There have been multiple Home Alones created after the original starring Macaulay Culkin. The original story of a young boy being forgotten by his family on the day of their Christmas vacation was an adventure from start to finish. In 2021, Disney+ took their chance at recreating a version of Home Alone called Home Sweet Home Alone Again.





Home Sweet Home Alone Again was a family film filled with laughs and likable characters, but fans of the original were upset with Disney for trying to recreate a masterpiece. Many also felt the 2021 film felt forced and unrealistic. One Redditor asked, “What’s going on with people disliking the new Home Sweet Home Alone trailer and what’s all the outrage about ?” They continued saying that the trailer “looked fun,” which was the opposite view of most of its viewers.

Godmothered (2020) Has Too Many Cliches





In 2020, Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell starred in Disney+ original movie, Godmothered. In the movie, a godmother named Eleanor grew up in Motherland and saw a chance to travel Earth side to be the fairy godmother to a child named Mackenzie. But as it turned out, when Eleanor found Mackenzie, she was now an adult with children of her own.





Eleanor then tried to do her job as a godmother to a cynical woman who wasn’t interested in her crazy antics. The movie was genuinely sweet and had fine reviews. It was one of the better movies to stream on Disney+ at the time. But not all fans were satisfied. Larsandthegirl thought “I think it could’ve been better.” They continued saying, “It was just more clichés and things that needn’t be as long as they were.”

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild (2022) Has Great Animation





In early 2022, Disney+ released another original movie — a spinoff to the Ice Age franchise, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. The computer-animated film followed opossums Crash and Eddie on an escapade in the wilderness with another brave opposum called Buck Wild.





Fans of Ice Age were intrigued by the animated picture at first but soon questioned its existence when they realized Disney recast the voice actors and made the animation different from the original. While it’s a sweet movie for children, most gave The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild negative reviews for its continuity errors. In a sea filled with bad comments, Fu-Man-Chewbacca felt adults were being too hard on the children’s movie, writing, “I’m saying what evidence is there that shows this is a shit movie? What entertains kids is vastly different than what entertains adults.”

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022) Was A Waste Of Time





Disney did a recreation of the 1950s Cheaper By the Dozen in 2003 starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. The light-hearted movie about a large family transpired an even better sequel in 2005 before the studio stopped its continuation. But in 2022, Disney+ did a remake of the s003 movie with a twist.





Starring Gabrielle Union and Zack Braff, the movie followed a blended family after Zoey and Paul fell in love after already having children from previous relationships. Fans of Union and Braff’s were excited to see a mixed-race family on their screens and thrilled about promoting People of Color in a remake. However, the reviews were mixed. Diligent_Succotash43 thought this movie was a “waste of money.” They wrote, “As a BIPOC person, I think they made this to put more ‘diversity in it.’ I think they made it a blended family so Disney plus could add another diverse movie to their collection.”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Was Not As Good As Reviews Say It Is





Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a Disney+ original based on the Disney characters Chip and Dale. As expected, there were plenty of Easter eggs in Rescue Rangers and combined a world with CGI talking animals and human beings. The movie was beloved by adults, who were shocked by how much they enjoyed the humor and storyline.

Sadly, ra-ra-rasputin1988 felt the movie was “lazy” and “cynical.” They continued saying, “Who knew the best way to be a critical darling was to have a sh*tload of pointless cameos and references? I always thought you needed stuff like a good script, funny jokes, and likable protagonists… shows what I know.” On the contrary, viewers loved the past references, Easter eggs, and cameos.

A Lack Of Original Content





Sometimes it’s not about one particular original movie in Disney+ but the content from Disney itself. One poster asked Reddit, “Why does Disney Plus have a serious lack of originals?” They continued saying that the original movies and TV shows produced by Disney aren’t rewatchable like many of the others on competing streaming services.

“I seriously hope Disney make more originals so they catch up to Netflix and Prime Video because it’s scarily low.” With services like Netflix and Hulu producing original movies every month, Disney+ is behind.

Disney+ Originals Are Incomparable To Other Streaming Sevices





While Disney+ has some great original shows, its movies are catching up — especially in the nostalgia department. However, Princess_of_cute felt that “Diseny+ sucks.” Aside from thinking that Disney+ is “just a money grabber,” the Redditor also thought, “The movies and series get old really fast. Comparing to Netflix, their Collection is just so bland.”

The Redditor also thought that Disney only got into the streaming business to compete with the likes of mega-houses like Netflix and Hulu, but that didn’t mean their content was going to rival theirs. Nevertheless, the popular opinion by Disney fans is that Disney+ is a refuge where they can watch their favorite shows and movies from any timeframe in one place. They also get a front-row seat to original movies whereas those without the streaming service cannot.

