A 15,000-square-foot food hall is now open in FiDi

A new culinary outpost has opened in the Financial District.

Urbanspace opened its first downtown location, Urbanspace Pearl, at 100 Pearl St. The food hall spans 15,000 square feet and connects Water and Pearl Streets. Lofted ceilings and green living walls throughout the block-long food hall make the space an oasis in FiDi. Plenty of sun, plus ample seating for nearly 300 makes it a destination to escape the neighborhood’s chaos.

Inside, 16 vendors operate stalls vending their signature food and drinks, with participants including culinary entrepreneurs and NYC mainstays. Pita Yeero offers homestyle Greek fare, Plant Junkie makes vegan comfort food, Gabriela’s Taqueria vends Mexican cuisine, Extra sauce griddles up smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, Bao by Kaya is a go-to for Taiwanese food, Senshi Ramen creates innovative homemade noodle dishes (black garlic ramen!), Que Chevere serves Nuyorican cuisine and more vendors offer global tastes throughout the hall. More vendors will be added in the near future.

Bao by Kaya

A bottle shop and craft beer bar, Top Hops, is expected to open soon and morning visitors can swing by Grind for specialty coffee. Online ordering is also expected to open soon, so guests can quickly grab a meal without risking a long wait in line.

Urbanspace Pearl is the first of several new Urbanspace locations slated to open this year, including a new food hall near Union Square, Urbanspace Zero Irving. Also highly anticipated is Urban Hawker, a Singapore-style hawker center expected to open in Midtown West later this summer.

Urbanspace Pearl is open Monday-Friday 6am-9pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am-8pm. A summer promotion all gives guests 25% of Mondays if they pay using Apple Pay.