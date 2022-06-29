An F.C.C. commissioner pushes Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores.

The Biden administration has considered other measures to keep American data away from China but has not publicly pushed TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner.

TikTok has maintained that it is taking steps to keep employees in China from gaining access to its data. Shortly before a recent news report revealed it was struggling to do so, it said it was routing all data from its U.S. users through servers controlled by Oracle.

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokeswoman for TikTok, said the company was engaging with lawmakers who had asked questions about its data practices. Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesman, declined to comment. Apple and the F.C.C. did not reply to requests for comment.

In his letter, Mr. Carr said he did not believe TikTok’s efforts would make a difference.

“TikTok has long claimed that its U.S. user data has been stored on servers in the U.S., and yet those representations provided no protection against the data being accessed from Beijing,” he wrote. “Indeed, TikTok’s statement that ‘100 percent of US user traffic is being routed to Oracle’ says nothing about where that data can be accessed from.”