Apple’s all-in-one gift card finally arrives in Europe

Apple’s all-in-one gift card is now available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and several other European countries. The gift card’s expansion comes nearly two years after its US launch.

Until now, Apple sold separate gift cards to customers in Europe: one for App Store and another for Apple Store.

“Everything Apple” gift card works across both App Store and Apple Store

As spotted by iCulture, the “gift card for everything Apple” is now available in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and select other European countries. Its availability should expand to remaining European countries in the coming days.

You could not use the App Store gift card for purchasing new hardware from Apple Store and vice versa. The new all-in-one gift card solves that problem. It is a unified card that you can use to purchase anything Apple: Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Music, iCloud One, Apple TV+ subscriptions and even for products you are buying through Apple retail stores.

The card’s tagline perfectly sums up how you can use it: “Products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, ‌‌iCloud‌‌, and more. This gift card does it all. And then some.”

The new all-in-one cards can be purchased from Apple’s website.

Apple’s unified gift card comes in five colorful designs

Apple has taken its sweet time in bringing its new all-in-one gift card to Europe. The “everything Apple” card first went on sale in the United States in July 2020. Its availability expanded to Canada and Australia in the following year.

The new gift card is available in five designs featuring a colorful Apple logo. You can add a personalized message and email them directly to your loved ones. The balance is automatically added to your Apple Account when you redeem the card, which you can then use towards your purchases.

In case you already have some balance in your Apple ID from a previous gift card you redeem, you can use it towards Apple Store purchases.