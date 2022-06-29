Blakstad involved in Norway warm-up win

City’s Julie Blakstad played the whole match as Norway completed their Women’s Euro preparations with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday.

The versatile 20-year-old lined up at full-back in this fixture in a team that features 2018 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

Having played 73 minutes in the win over New Zealand earlier this week, Blakstad now seems set for a key role in Martin Sjogren’s side next month.

Norway actually went behind in the first minute at the Varberg Energi Arena in Sweden thanks to a Signe Bruun goal.

However, a double from Chelsea winger Guro Reiten either side of half-time turned the tables and ensured victory for Blakstad and her team-mates.

Norway kick-off their Euros campaign against Northern Ireland on Thursday 7 July (20:00) at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

She is then likely to come up against several of her City team-mates when Norway face England on Monday 11 July (20:00) in Brighton before finishing the group stage against Austria on Friday 15 July (20:00).

City’s Academy Stadium will play host to three fixtures in the tournament, as listed below.