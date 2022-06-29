Boris claimed ‘crazy, macho’ Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was a woman

The UK Prime Minister said the “crazy, macho” invasion was a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and he called for “more women in positions of power”. In an interview with German media following the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, the Prime Minister cited the Russian President’s gender as a contributory factor to the conflict.
Mr Johnson told broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, if he were, I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has.
“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he is doing in Ukraine.”
His comments come ahead of a NATO meeting where allies will discuss how to respond to future threats.
At the summit in Madrid, he is set to call on fellow members of the defensive alliance to ramp up defence spending.
Mr Johnson also said that while G7 leaders “desperately” want an end to the war in Ukraine, there is “no deal available” currently.
But he also described the summit as “incredible” as leaders “got closer and closer” to an agreement.
Mr Johnson said the West must support Ukraine’s military strategy, in order to get President Volodymr Zelensky “in the best possible position” in negotiations with Russia “when talks eventually come”.
The NATO meeting in Madrid comes after news that Turkey has reached a deal with prospective members Finland and Sweden, removing a final barrier to their joining.
