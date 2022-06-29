Boris claimed ‘crazy, macho’ Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was a woman

The UK Prime Minister said the “crazy, macho” invasion was a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and he called for “more women in positions of power”. In an interview with German media following the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, the Prime Minister cited the Russian President’s gender as a contributory factor to the conflict.

Mr Johnson told broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, if he were, I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he is doing in Ukraine.”

His comments come ahead of a NATO meeting where allies will discuss how to respond to future threats.

At the summit in Madrid, he is set to call on fellow members of the defensive alliance to ramp up defence spending.