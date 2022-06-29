Call of Duty League Stage 4 Week 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The final stage of the CDL is in full flow with teams starting to lock their places into CoD Champs while others have already been eliminated. With roster spots for 2022 still to play for and new lineups looking for a late-season surge, here’s a look at some players to target and fade in Stage 4 Week 2 of the Call of Duty League.

Players to Target

Dashy

OpTic Texas started Stage 4 with two surprise losses, one to Minnesota and one to Boston, but despite those losses Dashy has been posting some of the strongest numbers in the CDL. So far in Stage 4 Dashy has a 1.32 overall KD and a simply unthinkable 1.69 KD in Control putting him on track to continue his MVP chances in the final stage. OpTic Texas take on Paris and NYSL in Week 2, two matches that they should win without breaking a sweat and two matches where Dashy can absolutely pad his stats.

Zer0

London was the team to watch to start the year building an exciting roster around the veteran of Zero. A variety of issues sunk the middle of the season for London, but heading into Stage 4 and CoD Champs they seem to be back and it’s the veteran presence of Zer0 who is carrying this team. In Stage 4, Zer0 has posted a 2.10 KD in Hardpoint and a 1.58 KD overall. Let me just repeat that Hardpoint KD – 2.10. Those type of numbers are certainly not sustainable, but the beautiful thing is he could regress by a huge margin and still be the top KD in the CDL. Zer0 is on fire and London take on two teams in the bottom five, Minnesota and Florida.

Pred

The Stage 3 MVP certainly isn’t resting on his laurels. Pred came out frying against Paris in Stage 4 Week 1, putting up a 1.54 KD overall on the way to quick sweep of the soon-to-be Las Vegas Legion. Seattle have been inconsistent all year, but if there was ever a time to find form it would be right now at the business-end of the season and Pred and Sib are doing just that. Pred takes on Boston and New York in Week 2, two matches that Seattle will expect to win comfortably if they want to stay in the top four of the CDL standings.

Players to Fade

Jimbo

Another week, another appearance in red for Jimbo. Paris’ entry SMG is playing the toughest role in the CDL and he’s doing it for the worst team in the league. Fantasy value doesn’t get much worse than that. Paris takes on two of the best teams in the game in Week 2, OpTic Texas and LA Thieves, and Jimbo will likely be in the mixer right from the opening Hardpoint. Jimbo isn’t a bad player by any means, but playing as the entry SMG for Paris is a thankless task and one that consistently ruins his individual stats.

2Real

Speaking of SMG players on struggling teams, enter 2Real, the newest member of Florida Mutineers. Called up from Challengers, 2Real was brought in to replace one of the best entry SMG players in the league, Vivid. It’s been a mixed bag so far for 2Real as he was absolutely awful against NYSL, but showed some flashes of brilliance to help lead the sweep of Minnesota. Florida only play once in Week 2, taking on a high-flying London team that is out for blood to prove they can compete with the best, it should be a massive test for 2Real.

Scump

The king has fallen off a cliff since Major 1. OpTic Texas came out red hot in Major 1 and took the title looking like one of the top teams in the game, but it’s been tough sledding ever since. Injury issues with iLLeY combined with inconsistency from substitutes Prolute and General have left Scump and co. with back-to-back sixth-placed finishes in Major 2 and 3. Scump has started Major 4 on an equally awful note, ending Week 1 with a 0.91 overall KD and a 0.89 in Control. iLLeY is back for Week 2, so there’s always the chance OpTic Texas turn it around but even if they do the fantasy value would come from Shotzzy and Dashy, not Scump.

