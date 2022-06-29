Categories
Call of Duty: Warzone fans question Ricochet effectiveness amid rise of Season 4 cheaters


Call of Duty: Warzone fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the prevalence of cheating in Season 4. 

Since the new season of content launched earlier this month, players have been taking to social media to share clips (opens in new tab) of various instances of suspect plays. A recent clip posted to the game’s subreddit, though, has players piling in to share their grievances. The clip itself shows a player on a tower taking shots at other, barely visible players with perfect accuracy. Clips like these are somewhat easy to get, as you can spectate someone who kills you to see if they’re suspicious. 

