Confirms Investment of NOK 17 Billion in Battery Gigafactory in Northern Norway

Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre (Labor Party) presented the government’s new battery strategy on Wednesday.

The goal is for Norway to be an attractive host country for sustainable and profitable activity throughout the battery value chain, as well as attracting the large giga factories.

During the press conference Vestre held at the Mo Industrial Park, Northern Norway, he announced that Freyr’s board has approved the construction of the giga factory in Mo i Rana.

Freyr’s investment decision for Giga Arctic (formerly Giga Factory 1 and 2) is NOK 17 billion. The government will provide 4 billion NOK in the form of loans and guarantees for the giant factory.