Cruise ship horror as vessel carrying thousands smashes into iceberg in Alaska – VIDEO

Video footage has captured the horrifying moment a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers smashed into an iceberg in Alaska.
Panicked onlookers can be heard in the background of the clip as the ship collides with a moderately sized iceberg, known as a growler, in the middle of the ocean.
The ship, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, had been set to make the journey towards an Alaskan glacier when heavy fog disrupted the route.
After the crash, the cruise ship was forced to hastily dock in Juneau, Alaska to allow engineers to assess the damage to the vessel.
Passengers spoke to Juneau Empire following the incident as they relayed the terrifying moment the ship struck the iceberg.
Alicia Amador, one of the passengers onboard, said: “The whole boat came to a complete stop from the impact.
“It was a scary experience.”
Ms Amador, who had been travelling as part of a family holiday described hearing a “big noise” as the cruise ship made contact with the iceberg which she described as the “size of a semi-truck.”
Another passenger, Jason Newman, spoke to Alaska news outlet KTOO to explain his experience.
Mr Newman said: “The ship had a severe judder. You could feel the strike.”
The passenger explained the captain of the vessel did not immediately inform the thousands aboard that the ship had struck an iceberg.
Mr Newman reported the passengers were told of the incident at roughly 8.30 on Sunday morning, the day following the collision.
Read more: Spain introduces new UK passport rule – Alicante, Tenerife airports
Source link