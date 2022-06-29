Cruise ship horror as vessel carrying thousands smashes into iceberg in Alaska – VIDEO

Video footage has captured the horrifying moment a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers smashed into an iceberg in Alaska.

Panicked onlookers can be heard in the background of the clip as the ship collides with a moderately sized iceberg, known as a growler, in the middle of the ocean.

The ship, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, had been set to make the journey towards an Alaskan glacier when heavy fog disrupted the route.

After the crash, the cruise ship was forced to hastily dock in Juneau, Alaska to allow engineers to assess the damage to the vessel.