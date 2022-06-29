Diablo 2 Resurrected patch makes Horadric cubes more convenient

Everyone loves Diablo 2’s Horadric cube, the classic RPG game’s evil transmogrification box. Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.4.3 makes it easier for both players and Deckard Cain himself to use the Horadric cube, and adds some nice quality of life updates to the matchmaking menu as well.

If you’re playing Diablo 2: Resurrected on mouse and keyboard, the new update adds an option to bind a hotkey that opens your Horadric cube (assuming you have one in your inventory). For players using the newer gamepad control scheme, Blizzard has added a new controller skill called ‘Loot to Cube” – using this picks up an item and places it directly into your Horadric cube.

This patch also fixes an issue that prevented Deckard Cain from being able to identify items stored in the Horadric cube – now the old fellow can see inside properly.

The latest patch also fixes some issues with the Barbarian’s whirlwind skill, and generally makes it faster and more convenient to use. You can now start a new whirlwind, leap, or leap attack immediately after a whirlwind ends, and the speed of the whirlwind will now incorporate all the increased attack speed bonuses you get from your equipment.

Blizzard says the upshot of all this is that whirlwind attacks will always be at least as fast as they were, but slower weapons should be noticeably faster as of this update.

Multiplayer lobbies on PC have some new features now, too: there’s a new connection quality tooltip that’ll appear when you hover your mouse pointer over listed games, and you can search available games by keyword or game name to filter the results.

The full patch notes are available on Blizzard’s official site. From June 30 – July 4, Diablo 2: Resurrected is running a special Magic Find weekend, during which you’ll have a 50% bonus chance to find magic, rare, set, and unique loot during your adventures.