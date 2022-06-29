Dragons’ Den: The ‘biggest missed opportunity’ – business now worth £240million

In February 2013, the company was acquired by Berlin-based competitor Delivery Hero for an undisclosed amount.

Bolstered by the acquisition, the business has continued to scale with over 9,000 restaurant platforms now signed to its platform in most major cities across the UK.

Though the company was valued at a whopping £2billion in 2015, it joined Just Eat in February 2018 following a successful merger.

With Dragons’ Den recently coming to a close for another series, it is interesting to look at previous pitches that have received investment, and one’s that have not.