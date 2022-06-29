Emma Raducanu plays in £30,000 Tiffany pearls at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is the reigning champion of the US Open.
And while the pro player stunned spectators with her skills yesterday at Wimbledon, she also dazzled them with her beautiful jewellery.
Last September, the teen athlete became an ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.
She joined the ranks of A-list celebs who have also represented the brand.
READ MORE: Kate Middleton & Princess Eugenie appear in same dress weeks apart
Some of these stars include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Yesterday she was kitted out in several pieces from the brand.
These were the pearl teardrop earrings set in platinum, a matching bracelet and a classic white-gold Tiffany bangle – encrusted with diamonds, of course.
Her earrings were suspected to be the Tiffany & Co. Pearl and Diamond Earrings.
DON’T MISS
“An evolution of a Tiffany icon, Tiffany T1 designs represent individual strength and perpetual power, worn outwardly to express what lies within.”
This majestic piece of jewellery would set diamond lovers back an extortionate £19,800.
Her jewellery in total amounted to an eye-watering £30,550.
Unsurprisingly, tennis fans took to Instagram to compliment not only the star’s tennis skills but her stunning look.
@born_stubborn_ stated: “And the queen announced her arrival in style.”
Source link