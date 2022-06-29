Categories
Entertainment

Faith Hill Surprised Tim McGraw Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: ‘I Was Expecting a Finger Slap But It Was a Paw to the Jaw’


Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are one of the most iconic couples in country music. Their decades-long relationship has inspired fans around the world. Not only do McGraw and Hill have a beautiful family, but they’ve collaborated on numerous projects together.

Most recently, the pair have acted onscreen together in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883. While filming the western show was intense, McGraw and Hill gave it their all. In a late 2021 interview, McGraw jokingly admitted that Hill hauled off and let him have it during one confrontational scene.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.