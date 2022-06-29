Faith Hill Surprised Tim McGraw Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: ‘I Was Expecting a Finger Slap But It Was a Paw to the Jaw’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are one of the most iconic couples in country music. Their decades-long relationship has inspired fans around the world. Not only do McGraw and Hill have a beautiful family, but they’ve collaborated on numerous projects together.

Most recently, the pair have acted onscreen together in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883. While filming the western show was intense, McGraw and Hill gave it their all. In a late 2021 interview, McGraw jokingly admitted that Hill hauled off and let him have it during one confrontational scene.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill co-star in the series ‘1883’

While McGraw has dabbled in acting a number of times over the years, appearing in movies such as The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights, Hill is less experienced as an actor. Therefore, when the country music couple announced their roles in 1883, playing the fictional James and Margaret Dutton, fans were thrilled.

The series premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021. 1883 is a prequel to the hit series Yellowstone and tells the story of the Dutton family as they fight to build on the piece of land that would eventually become the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

The series ran for 10 episodes and concluded in February 2022. Featuring lots of action and romance, 1883 is an important chapter in the Yellowstone universe. With such intense scenes, it makes sense that stars McGraw and Hill would immerse themselves completely in their characters.

What did Tim McGraw say about Faith Hill slapping him during a scene in ‘1883’?

As Margaret Dutton, Hill had to look deep inside of herself to relate to the matriarch’s strong will and fiery spirit. As her husband told People in a late 2021 interview, Hill proved to be a hardcore scene partner, even punching him for real during a scene that was supposed to just contain a mild slap.

According to Insider, McGraw said “We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw.” The “Don’t Take the Girl” singer went on to joke, “There were 25 years of pent-up aggression going on! When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit.”

In the same interview, Hill opened up about the process of working on the series with her husband, noting “We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set. It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

How long have Tim McGraw and Faith Hill been together?

Certainly, McGraw and Hill have a lot of history working together on big projects. The two first met in 1994. But it wasn’t until two years later that things really turned romantic. Hill and McGraw set out on tour and sparks really flew. In October 1996, the stars tied the knot.

According to Us Weekly, they continued their tour, making music together all while building their family. Over the years, McGraw and Hill welcomed three daughters, Grace in 1997, Maggie in 1998, and Audrey in 2001.

These days, the power couple is still happily together and still has a lot of fun together. They have released several songs together, including “It’s Your Love,” and continue to tour the world, playing to sold-out crowds. Their collaboration for 1883 proves that McGraw and Hill are still going strong and still open to trying new things.

