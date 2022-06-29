Categories
First-half favorites bode well for 2022 at the movies


Perhaps the floodgates have opened after two years of dribbles, where a handful of movies braved theaters while others went straight to streaming or just got put in dry dock.

Now, things are looking better (ish?) and studios are releasing films they’ve held at bay since late 2019 all at once. Audiences are showing a willingness to head back to the cinemas by giving long box-office legs to movies varying from blockbusters like “Maverick” to indie oddities such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” 

The movies are back, we can now say unironically. The Year of our Lord 2022 is promising, even at the halfway mark, to be the best cinematic trip around the sun in 15 years. What’s been so great?

I will avoid repeating commentary on four-star masterworks like “Elvis,” “The Northman,” and “Happening,” having devoted full columns to them fairly recently. Although the latter two are both available to rent and well worth your time. Especially “Happening,” a film about abortion in 1960s France that seems more relevant than it did even a month ago.

Pretty much everything else below is already out of theaters, but available at home thanks to diminishing theater-to-streaming windows.

‘Petite Maman’

I’ve seen some classify “Petite Maman” as a 2021 offering, But it was almost exclusively released in the U.S. this spring well outside of awards season, so I am going to declare it the best 2022 film thus far.

It’s a seemingly simple story about a little girl who travels with her family to her grandmother’s house. While in the woods, she spots another little girl and they become fast friends. 



