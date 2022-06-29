Categories
Here Are A Bunch Of Pics From The Set Of The “Barbie” Movie That Spoil Nothing But Give Us Everything


One ticket for Barbie, please!

Unless you were born yesterday and are, like, a literal baby that can’t read or do anything, then you must know about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie.


Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.

And Ryan Gosling plays Ken.


Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.

Here’s what we do know based on the pics from the set thus far.

Ryan Gosling will wear a cute little fringed cowboy outfit with a pink scarf.

Margot Robbie will wear this pink two-piece outfit, made up of flared pants and a western-style vest.

Margot/Barbie will at one point go rollerblading with America Ferrera’s character.


Sanc, Scla / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Will Ferrell’s character will wear a suit and also go rollerblading.


Sanc, Scla / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

And he will be angry while he does this.


Sanc, Scla / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

In fact, it seems there will be many angry men on roller skates.

There will be an outfit change in which Margot and Ryan wear neon ensembles.


Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

They will rollerblade in these as well.


Sxac, Evga / Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Twins.


Evga, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID


Ryan/Ken’s outfit is a bit different, but that’s called Greta using her artistic license.


Sorry, was that pic of Ryan too small? HERE IT IS BIGGER:

And just for shits ‘n’ giggles, here’s another one of our main duo living, laughing, and loving.

Okay, here are just a couple more pics of them filming this scene because I get to download these basically for free, so why not show you?

Also an important thing to note is Greta Gerwig has been directing while wearing a pink jumpsuit.



