Horror as two men kiss three-year-old child in shocking incident as police launch appeal

A mum was walking with her three-year-old daughter in Grantham when the disturbing incident occurred. They were walking along Barrowby Gate on Wednesday, June 22.
At around 2.55pm, two men approached the pair. According to police, one of the men was dressed in a white and grey jacket.
The other wore a red top. To the mother’s horror, the man in the white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the three-year-old girl on the face.
The distressed parent tried to confront them. However, they simply walked off, with the man in the red top laughing.
They then left the area, and headed towards Dysart Road. Police have released an image of the men involved, and said that while the image is blurry, they are looking for anyone who can help identify the pair.
The force said: “We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved. “We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
