Horror as two men kiss three-year-old child in shocking incident as police launch appeal

A mum was walking with her three-year-old daughter in Grantham when the disturbing incident occurred. They were walking along Barrowby Gate on Wednesday, June 22.

At around 2.55pm, two men approached the pair. According to police, one of the men was dressed in a white and grey jacket.

The other wore a red top. To the mother’s horror, the man in the white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the three-year-old girl on the face.

The distressed parent tried to confront them. However, they simply walked off, with the man in the red top laughing.