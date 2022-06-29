How many troops does NATO have? Military forces to ‘drastically upgrade’

NATO has announced plans to increase the number of its forces at high readiness following what general secretary Jens Stoltenberg has described as increased and direct threats from Russia to European security. The objective of the “new military blueprint” is to “drastically upgrade” the bloc’s eastern defences, according to Mr Stoltenberg.

Mr Stoltenberg set out the plans for expansion during the NATO summit in Madrid, describing the move to be “the biggest overhaul of our collective defence and deterrence since the cold war”.

The plan involves now placing more than 300,000 troops at high readiness to send a clear message of deterrence to Russia for attacking any more NATO-allied countries.

Mr Stoltenberg said: “I expect them to be ready by next year, we will take the decision now and then we will start implementation, and then they will be available and ready next year, that’s the plan.”

The troops would be based in their home countries but would be “pre-assigned to specific territories” to be ready to bolster defences there, with heavy equipment and supplies already in place if needed.

