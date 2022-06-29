How To Turn Off ‘Are You Still Watching’ On Netflix

Among the several ways to turn off Netflix’s Are You Still Watching pop-up, enabling autoplay is the easiest and most straightforward option. By enabling autoplay, all of the episodes for a particular show will play without any interruptions from Netflix. Here’s how to enable autoplay on Netflix using a web browser:

1. On any web browser, open your Netflix Account.

2. Click on the Netflix profile you want to customize. A drop-down menu will appear under the profile’s avatar.

3. Next to Playback settings, click Change.

4. Check the box next to “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.”

5. Click Save to confirm your decision.

With this feature enabled, Netflix will automatically play the next episode in a series, meaning you won’t have to deal with the prompt appearing every three episodes. You can disable the feature at any time by following these steps and then unchecking the box.