John Lennon Accused Paul McCartney of Stealing This Hit Song From The Beatles

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s relationship went through difficulties, and it reached the point where someone accused the other of stealing a song.

McCartney touched and surprised The Beatles’ fans when he performed virtually with the late Lennon during his Glastonbury headline set. He sang “I’ve Got a Feeling” with his former bandmate years after his tragic death.

But despite the recent surprise, a past misunderstanding between them had been brought up again.

Express UK recently shared an article about McCartney and Lennon’s feud over their track, “Yesterday.”

In Lennon’s first album, “Imagine,” the late singer attacked McCartney through the song “How Do You Sleep?” In the track, he sang “The only thing you done was Yesterday / And since you’ve gone you’re just another day” and “You probably pinched that b***h anyway.”

Lennon talked about the way McCartney wrote “Yesterday.” Yoko Ono also talked about the “stealing allegations” in her magazine interviews, which left The Beatles member more furious.



“I remember reading an article, an interview with Yoko, who, okay, she was a big John supporter, I get that, but in this article she goes, ‘Paul did nothing. All he ever did was book the studio.’ And I’m going, ‘Err? No…’ And then John does this famous song, ‘How Do You Sleep?’ and he’s going, ‘All you ever did was ‘Yesterday’…” McCartney told GQ Magazine, per Music-News.

Although McCartney found the accusations hurtful, he and Lennon managed to fix their relationship before the latter’s untimely death.

How Paul McCartney Reacted to John Lennon’s Death

In a video, McCartney suffered criticism after calling Lennon’s death a drag. He chose to spend his day in a London studio after the passing of The Beatles’ former member.

But he eventually opened his heart and expressed his shock after losing his friend.

“I was at home, and I got a phone call. It was early in the morning. … It was just so horrific. You couldn’t take it in, and I couldn’t take it in,” he said, per CNN.

Lennon was shot by Mark David Chapman, his obsessed fan, in New York City while he was entering a Manhattan apartment building. He bled too much that he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

He was also no longer breathing despite the medical experts’ attempt to revive him. The bullets inside his body, unfortunately, shredded his organs, as well.

The suspect was reportedly a huge fan of Lennon but was angered by the singer’s claim in 1966 that The Beatles were “more popular than Jesus.”

