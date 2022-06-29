Katherine L. Muldowney Simmons

Katherine L. “Kathy” Simmons, 76, of Lancaster, passed in peace with her husband by her side at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Kathy suffered a stroke and never regained consciousness. She was the daughter of Ella (Brennan) and James Muldowney of Mt. Carmel, PA, and was the last of 8 children.

She grew up in Mt. Carmel and later moved to Philadelphia where she held several positions, including being the executive assistant to the owner of the Philadelphia Flyers. She had the honor of dropping the first puck for the first Flyers game at the Spectrum! She even started her own business services company in Malvern, which kept her busy for several years. She loved her extended family and followed their lives with deep interest and concern.

Kathy and Jeff Simmons were together since 1976, married in 1979, and she was a loving, dedicated and caring wife who did everything to the best of her ability. She excelled at many hobbies, including needlepoint, gardening, cooking and caring for her many pets. She was deeply engrossed with several genealogy projects, from which she made many new friends and found new relatives in the U.S and Ireland.

It was Kathy’s wish that there be no funeral service and she was buried in Ephrata, PA. She did not even want an obituary, but this one direction has been overruled by her family who all felt strongly that she should have one, if only in case some future genealogist tries to find her.

Paraphrasing Doc Watson, “She left us without a chance to say farewell, I should have loved her better, but never meant to be unkind. You must know that was the last thing on my mind.” We will always be together. Farewell Kathy, farewell.

For online condolences visit: SnyderfuneralHome.com