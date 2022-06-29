Categories
Maya Hawke “Wouldn’t Exist” If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn’t Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen


“Both of my parents’ lives would have been derailed if she hadn’t have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare.”


Late last year, Uma herself penned an essay where she said that she was “accidentally impregnated by a much older man” as a teenager and decided to have an abortion after talking over the decision with her family.


“The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be,” she wrote, following Texas effectively banning abortion in the state.

Well, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maya told Jimmy, “I called my mom to ask for advice today about coming in to talk to you.”

.@mayahawke responds to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. #FallonTonight


“It’s a big luxury of mine,” she continued. “We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, sort of preceding this whole thing.”


“If she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she had become, and I wouldn’t exist. Both of my parents’ lives would have been derailed if she hadn’t have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare.”


“Wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe.”


“So I just wanted to say, fuck the Supreme Court. But we’re going to keep fighting it, and we’re going to win, like our grandmothers did,” she added.


You can learn more about how to still access abortion in the US here and how to donate to abortion funds here.





