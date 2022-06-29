Modern Warfare 2 fans beg devs not to add the “most annoying thing ever” from Vanguard

Ground War, CoD’s large-scale mode, will return in Modern Warfare 2. Originally criticized for failing to capture what made Battlefield so great, players explained how MW2’s Ground War will succeed where Battlefield 2042 failed.

Ground War arrived in Modern Warfare 2019, using Verdansk’s POIs as huge playspaces for a large-scale Conquest-like game mode. While players enjoyed Ground War, many felt that it failed to capture the squad play, vehicle balance, and map flow that made Battlefield so popular.

However, the way gamers think about the Battlefield franchise has completely changed since then, with Battlefield 2042 failing at almost every hurdle. Luckily, Ground War returns in Modern Warfare 2 and those let down by 2042 hope that Infinity Ward go all out and try to use Ground War to “put the nail in the coffin” for Battlefield.

Reddit user Spartacus_115 kicked off the discussion by saying that Infinity Ward need to make changes to Ground War when it returns in Modern Warfare 2. They explained that the biggest issue it had was the objective placements and shape of the maps, which they felt were too linear.

For Modern Warfare 2, they want to see the objective positions wider, spread out, and circular, allowing for flanking routes and strategy. Many users brought up MW2019’s Promenade as an example of what they don’t want to see, where the action takes place in a long street without any opportunity for flanking.

CoD players also hope to see tighter squad play, multiple game modes, fewer sniping positions, and a better vehicle to infantry balance – all aspects of the best Battlefield games.

Many Battlefield players moved over to CoD between Battlefield V and 2042, and the latest entry did nothing to bring them back. These ex-Battlefield players are especially hoping that Modern Warfare 2’s Ground War will be a success.

“As a Battlefield refugee I truly hope they go all in and try to put the nail in the coffin for Battlefield,” said jamslfc. “I hate to say it but same,” replied SPYDER0416, explaining that they’ve been “dying for a good Battlefield-esque experience.”

Another user said that “even if it doesn’t necessarily kill Battlefield off it could finally be a big fat wake-up call,” but they had their doubts.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, be sure to check out whether it’ll launch on Game Pass and everything we know about the campaign.

Image Credit: Activision