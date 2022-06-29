New Jersey is losing residents to states like Florida, California and Texas

Story at a glance A new report from moveBuddha found that New Jersey has the highest proportion of residents moving away. The state with the second highest proportion is California. New Jersey has ranked number one for most “move outs” for the past several years, as the pandemic causes people to rethink where they want to live.

People are fleeing New Jersey in droves.

The Garden State has the highest proportion of residents moving away out of all 50 states, according to a new report from the travel site moveBuddha.

For every 34 moves into the state there are 100 moves out, the report says, with most people heading to places like California and Texas.

But when New Jersey residents move, they are heading to Florida, the report found, with one in four fleeing New Jersians heading to the Sunshine State.

According to the report, the top five cities New Jersians are heading to are Naples, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami and Tampa.

When moving, New Jerseyites are also choosing to relocate to places that are not far from their potential daily commute with Pennsylvania and New York ranking fifth and sixth respectively in the moves to other states, according to the study.

New Jersey ranks fourth in the country for residents packing up their homes and starting anew in other states and 42 percent of New Jersey respondents to the moveBuddha migration poll said they were planning on moving to another state this year.

More people moved from New Jersey than any other state in the nation last year, according to a United Van Lines study, which is nothing new. New Jersey has ranked number one for most out-bound moves on the moving company’s lists for the past four years.

Many of those moving during the pandemic did so to be closer to family, find cheaper housing or find new work, the study explained.

