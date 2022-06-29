Categories
Norway Official Quits Over Cyber Attack Blamed on Russia


June 28, 2022, 10:29 AM

A senior Norwegian public servant resigned over data security breaches revealed following a cyber attack against its parliament that was blamed on neighboring Russia.

The Secretary General of Norway’s parliament, Marianne Andreassen, quit after accepting a final decision by the data protection authority that the legislature pay a fine of 2 million kroner ($205,000) for “gross negligence” in connection with the attack in August 2020, according to a statement on Tuesday.

“The attack revealed that there was insufficient IT security in the parliament in 2020,” Andreassen said in the statement. “Major improvements have been made to IT security in the …



