Outriders Worldslayer Out Now – Xbox Wire

Summary Sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders Worldslayer is out now for Early Access. Worldslayer is significant new paid-for content that introduces a new campaign, new features, and a new endgame.

Outriders Worldslayer is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC. Outriders is available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

You can digitally upgrade to Outriders Worldslayer if you already have Outriders through Game Pass.

Outriders Worldslayer launches into Early Access today with the full launch following this Thursday, June 30. You can still get instant early access to Worldslayer today already if you pre-order it. It brings with it a truckload of new systems and improvements. Here’s everything you need to know about it!

Let’s start with the basics: If you’ve previously played Outriders, Outriders Worldslayer will offer you a great continuation and more of everything you enjoyed in the original game. If you’ve never had a chance to get into the game, Worldslayer will provide you with the perfect moment to jump in for the first time. Don’t be concerned about needing to catch up to everyone else — everyone will have the option to create any number of new characters for Worldslayer, which will start with the appropriate level and gear to get in. Existing characters from the base game can of course roll straight into Worldslayer content simply by talking to Channa in the expeditions camps. As an existing player, you will simply want to get the Worldslayer Upgrade, while new players will need to choose the Outriders Worldslayer version, which includes both the base game and all newly released Worldslayer content in a neat little bundle.

So what does Outriders Worldslayer actually add? I’m glad you asked, gather close…

As with the original Outriders game, Worldslayer kicks off with story focused campaign. Throughout this new narrative, you will need to grapple not just with the cataclysmic changes the planet Enoch’s environment is undergoing, but you will also face off against a powerful adversary, Ereshkigal. As an Outrider, the vanguard of humanity, you will need to travel to the furthest reaches of Enoch in order to give everyone even a chance of making it through the approaching storms.

While the campaign by itself will take you some hours to complete, with playtime varying based on how much you challenge yourself with the higher difficulty tiers, the lion’s share of your Worldslayer playtime will most likely take place in a new location: Tarya Gratar.

Here you will find the Trial of Tarya Gratar, which will firstly round off the story and secondly provide a brand new endgame format for Outriders. We revealed the Trial of Tarya Gratar in a spotlight we released a short while ago; you can watch it here if you’re interested in a full deepdive on it.

In short, the Trial of Tarya Gratar takes the format of a dungeon run, with players needing to progress through various arenas and bossfights as you delve into the heart of Tarya Gratar, where you will uncover the best possible loot opportunities. Along the way, you will also have the opportunity to visit Troves, which offer players something Outriders hasn’t provided to date: targeted loot farming. Each Trove will provide a higher chance at acquiring gear for a designated equipment slot, such as helmets in one Trove and chest armour in another.

The Trial is a new format introduced in Worldslayer, but the new mechanics introduced alongside it will keep all other Outriders content just as relevant and challenging. Let’s have a look at those.

It’s worth noting that one of our core philosophies during the development of Outriders Worldslayer was to provide players with long term engagement and progression. We are also aware that many players found the opportunity to create different character builds in Outriders to be one of its best aspects. Experimenting and combining character skills with certain equipment (and the modifiers on it) along with choosing (and re-choosing) nodes within the substantial skill trees gave players a huge choice in finding playstyles that worked well specifically for them and that were fun.

With that in mind, the overall gameplay loop and endgame of Worldslayer is centered around continuing to get more and more powerful while assembling your perfect character build over time.

To that end, we added “Ascension Levels” with Outriders Worldslayer. While the max character level remains 30 in Worldslayer, Ascension allows you to add another 200 levels on top of that. Each time you level up you will earn a point that can be spent in the Ascension system in one of four categories, each of which have another five options. These points will initially provide small percentage increases to certain character stats, but the cumulative effect of these increases can lead to powerful results. As with everything in Outriders, the decision is yours and no choice is permanent, thanks to the ever-present option to respec at any time. The idea behind Ascension is to make every play-session worthwhile, as you will constantly be getting stronger and stronger.

Another addition coming with Worldslayer are the “Pax class trees”. These are separate class trees from the already extensive system players may be familiar with in the base game. Each class has its own Pax class tree, which are all roughly split into two intertwined branches. Unlocking points to invest into the PAX class tree requires you to progress through both Worldslayer’s main campaign and the Trial of Tarya Gratar. Pax points are not bound to levelling up, but will unlock upon completion of significant narrative events in Worldslayer. You won’t find yourself gated off from these powerful enhancers, and it is worth mentioning that each node in the Pax tree is equivalent to the major nodes in the original class trees. Every choice you make in the Pax tree will be hugely impactful to the performance of your Outrider…

Finally, we have introduced a completely new “Apocalypse” system. As a reminder, the difficulty in Outriders is set using “Tiers” systems, which allow each player to fine-tune the overall game to their preference. Higher Tiers mean higher difficulty but also improved rewards and the ability to equip higher level gear. It is important to remember that the Tiers systems are a difficulty, not a progression system. If you want to challenge yourself to complete all content at the highest possible levels while also creating the most god-like Outrider… then Apocalypse Tiers are for you! However, for many other players, the game will naturally find and stick at an Apocalypse Tier that keeps you challenged but which also isn’t a complete brick wall to your continued progression through the game. Worldslayer introduces up to 40 Apocalypse Tiers. At tier 40, your Max Gear Equip Level will be Level 75, which is the new level cap (25 levels higher than in the original Outriders).

Apocalypse Tiers don’t just mean increased difficulty though – above Apocalypse Tier 15, you will also have the chance to find Apocalypse Gear versions of Epic and Legendary rarity gear. Apocalypse Gear spawns with a third mod slot – While regular gear can have up to two mod slots, both of which can already significantly alter the way your build plays, the third mod slot found on Apocalypse Gear really kicks things into overdrive. Finding the perfect gear piece with the right mods will be part of the fun of chasing an ever-improving build.

As you can see, there is a lot in Outriders Worldslayer that will keep you entertained for as long as you personally want: You’ll continually be levelling up your Ascension Level while also trying to increase your Apocalypse Tier. At the same time you will continue to tinker and improve your build while finding better and better gear using the Apocalypse Tiers to run through whatever content you want in either Outriders or Outriders Worldslayer. And of course don’t forget filling out your full Transmog library so that you can look awesome while doing all of the above.

Outriders Worldslayer is now available for early access and will fully launch this Thursday, June 30. Outriders will remain with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass a while longer but playing the new content will require you to upgrade to the Worldslayer version of the game.

We’re hugely excited to finally let Outriders Worldslayer out into the wild and see how everyone gets on with it. We truly hope you have a ton of fun with it. See you on Enoch, Outrider!

Humanity's hope for survival rests on your journey deep into the cradle of Enoch's civilisation.

DYNAMIC 1-3 PLAYER CO-OP

Play solo or join up to 2 friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you take on the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet in an apocalypse.

4 UNIQUE CLASSES

Create and customise your own Outrider and choose from 4 unique powerful classes each with its own deadly array of brutal abilities with Skill Trees and Pax Trees to further define your personal playstyle.

GUNS & GEAR

Customise and upgrade your Outrider(s) with countless combos of the most powerful Epic, Legendary and Apocalypse items with increasing damage potential. Gear can be modified with up to 3 mod slots allowing players to fully customise their loadout to match their playstyle. As well as a full and entirely free Transmog system across all items.

POWER

Adapt your abilities and skills across vast Class Skill Trees and Pax Trees for additional hybrid branch boosts. Challenge yourself against all Apocalypse Tiers with your burgeoning power and boost your Ascension Points of Brutality, Endurance, Prowess and Anomaly.

ENDGAME

Earn incredible loot as you dominate across endgame Expeditions or face new horrors in the ancient city of Tarya Gratar.

BOOST IN

Further develop your existing character(s) or use the new boost to roll a geared up level 30 Outrider, ready to jump start into the relentless action.

OUTRIDERS INCLUDED

The full experience of OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER includes the original OUTRIDERS game, with all the numerous quality of life improvements and Expedition content added since launch.

Humanity’s hope for survival rests on your journey deep into the cradle of Enoch’s civilisation.

DYNAMIC 1-3 PLAYER CO-OP

Continue to play solo or join up to 2 friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you take on the horrors of a hyper evolving planet in an apocalypse.

4 UNIQUE CLASSES

Continue with your existing classes or create and customise your new Outriders. Choosing from 4 unique powerful classes each with its own deadly array of brutal abilities with Skill Trees and Pax Trees to further define your personal playstyle.

GUNS & GEAR

Customise and upgrade your Outrider(s) with all new and powerful Apocalypse items and mods. Apocalypse items have an additional 3rd mod slot to customise your loadout to match your playstyle. As well as a full and entirely free Transmog system across all items.

POWER

Adapt your abilities and skills in addition to the vast Class Skill Trees with new Pax Trees for hybrid branch boosts. Challenge yourself against all Apocalypse Tiers with your burgeoning power and boost your Ascension Points of Brutality, Endurance, Prowess and Anomaly.

ENDGAME

Earn incredible loot as you face new horrors in the vast endgame experience in the ancient city of Tarya Gratar.

BOOST IN

Further develop your existing character(s) or use the new boost to roll a geared up level 30 Outrider, ready to jump start into the relentless action.