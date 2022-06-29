Pet of the Week: Meet Cloud & Storm!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Kitten season is in full swing, and this week’s NBC15 Pets of the Week are a prime example!

Can someone say “cuddle puddle”? These 2-month-old kittens love snuggling no matter what time of day!

Cloud and Storm are siblings and do not need to be adopted out together, but they would make a great pair.

But the weather-themed kittens do each have their own unique personalities, which will continue to develop as they grow and become adult cats.

Interested in adopting them? They are available at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.