PHOTOS: A friendly game of tennis at Cheshire Park

June 29, 2022

Waterbury resident Alex Pelletier goes for the smash on Tuesday during a game of tennis against friend Domenic Setaro, of Wolcott, at Cheshire Park on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. See more photos online at myrecordjournal.com. Dave Zajac, Record-Journal

Domenic Setaro, of Wolcott, returns with a forehand shot during a friendly match Tuesday against Alex Pelletier, of Waterbury, at Cheshire Park. June 28, 2022. Dave Zajac, Record-Journal

Alex Pelletier, of Waterbury, sets up for a backhand shot during a game with friend Domenic Setaro, of Wolcott, at Cheshire Park. June 28, 2022. Dave Zajac, Record-Journal

Domenic Setaro, of Wolcott, sets up for a forehand shot at Cheshire Park., Cheshire, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dave Zajac, Record-Journal

Alex Pelletier sets up for a lob during a match against friend Domenic Setaro at Cheshire Park. June 28, 2022. Dave Zajac, Record-Journal