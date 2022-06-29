Play Capcom Fighting Collection Now on Xbox – Xbox Wire

Rewind and relish in the retro! Capcom Fighting Collection is here for everyone to play 10 different fighting games that will transport them back to the arcades of the ’90s. Since it’s 2022, Capcom Fighting Collection also has new features and updated settings to deliver a modern feel to these classics. All 10 games have online play where players can select Casual Match, Ranked Match, or Custom Match depending on their competitive preferences. Additionally, Spectator Mode is available so you can sit back and enjoy watching your friends duke it out.

No more spending endless amounts of quarters to master your character. Now, you can simply hop into Training Mode to practice your combos to your heart’s content without the pressure of winning (Note: Training Mode is not available for Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo). Furthermore, you can also now Quick Save your progress if you happen to run into trouble during your single-player matches so you don’t have to start from the way beginning. How’s that for saving your quarters for laundry?

Many of these games feature distinct art styles that are still cherished to this day. Those fans can visit the Museum, which contains over 500 pieces of art from concept art to early drawings. And for all the audiophiles out there, the BGM Player (Background Music Player) contains over 400 music tracks for a symphony to behold.

Now, let’s give a quick rundown of all 10 games in Capcom Fighting Collection. All 5 Darkstalkers are included where players can select fan-favorite characters like Morrigan, Felicia, Talbain, and Hsien-Ko (Note: Vampire Hunter 2 – Darkstalkers’ Revenge and Vampire Savior 2 – The Lord of Vampire are only available in Japanese). Red Earth gets its debut outside of arcades where the single-player Quest Mode is available, which takes inspiration from an RPG-like system. Cyberbots is another unique fighting game where players select the pilot along with the Variant Armor. While the pilot controls the story, the Variant Armor controls the move-set. Players looking for massive space battles with mechas need not look any further than Cyberbots.

Street Fighter fans can find their favorite characters in several games in the Capcom Fighting Collection, including Hyper Street Fighter II, a collection within a collection. Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo is a beloved puzzle game where players must match blocks of the same color and detonate them with crash gems. Finally, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix is a mix of classic Street Fighter and the gems from Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo where players must collect these gems in order to power up their special moves.

Finally, Capcom Fighting Collection will also join forces with Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection to form the unbeatable Capcom Fighting Bundle, which includes a total of 22 games in one!

Go out there and show everyone what a collector you are and play Capcom Fighting Collection on Xbox One! There’s also bonuses for early purchasers of the game like special illustrations and exclusive music tracks arranged by Cap-Jams and other music artists. Get the digital version before September 30, 2022 or the physical version while supplies last to receive the bonuses! You can also receive Three Wonders in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium if you purchase Capcom Fighting Collection during this time.