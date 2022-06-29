Relive the Classic Sonic Games That Defined a Generation – Xbox Wire

After 31 years, the legacy of Sonic the Hedgehog shows no signs of slowing down!

As one of the icons of gaming, Sonic, and his beloved friends, have helped shape gaming culture. We are proud to present Sonic Origins as a celebration of the early games that helped define an era of gaming.

The game has been a journey of re-discovery for the team involved to bring the first titles in the brands history to new audiences around the world.

Dating back the early console era, Sonic made his mark with a unique visual presentation, memorable characters and of course his trademark speed. These early games, including the original first three to launch, left their mark. Sonic Origins is a tribute to these early titles, and brings them back in a revamped bundle of four of the most popular games in high resolution: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles.

From the iconic Green Hill Zone to the treacherous Death Egg Robot, you’ll help Sonic and friends blast through Eggman and his delinquent Badniks. Players have the option to explore each of these adventures as the famous blue blur, Sonic, his trusty friend, Tails, and their pugnacious ally, Knuckles.

Each game in the collection offers two different ways to play. In Classic mode, players can retroactively experience the game in its original ratio and with the challenge of limited lives. In Anniversary mode, players can spin dash through the perilous zones with unlimited lives and revamped 16:9 resolution.

Watch new, never-before-seen animations both at the start and end of each game that were produced by Sonic’s Animation team in partnership with Powerhouse Animation Studios.

Players that order the Digital Deluxe version will receive bonus content from the Premium Fun Pack and Classic Music Pack, featuring Hard Missions, Letterbox Background, Bonus Character Animations, music player, and additional re-mastered music tracks.

From Sonic Team and Sega, thank you for an amazing ride and hope you check out Sonic Origins today!

