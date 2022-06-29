‘Russian terror’ killing innocent civilians, Ukraine says; Kyiv releases footage of deadly shopping mall strike

Young women mourn in front of a memorial made of flowers to the civilian victims nearby a shopping mall targeted by a missile strike in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, June 28th, 2022.

Russia’s shortage of more modern precision strike weapons and the professional shortcomings of their targeting planners will highly likely result in further civilian casualties like those caused by Russia’s deadly strike on a Ukrainian shopping mall on Monday, the U.K. said on Wednesday.

The U.K.’s defense ministry said in its latest intelligence update that while there was a “realistic possibility” that Russia was targeting some kind of infrastructure target in the strike, it was not the first time that its targeting had been inaccurate, nor was it likely to be the last.

“Russia’s inaccuracy in conducting long range strikes has previously resulted in mass civilian casualty incidents, including at Kramatorsk railway station on 9 April 2022,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Russian planners highly likely remain willing to accept a high level of collateral damage when they perceive military necessity in striking a target,” it added, noting that “it is almost certain that Russia will continue to conduct strikes in an effort to interdict the resupplying of Ukrainian frontline forces.”

The strike on the Amstor shopping mall in the Poltava province in central Ukraine on Monday killed at least 20 people and injured many others. Ukraine released footage of the strike last night:

It was decried as a war crime by the G-7 leaders who met earlier this week as the strike took place, but Russia said it was aiming at a nearby depot which is said contained Western arms given to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials believe a Kh-22 missile was used in the strike although this has not been independently confirmed. Kh-22s are Soviet-era, long-range, anti-ship missiles that were first used in the 1960s. Military experts believe Russian forces could be turning to older, less accurate missiles as its stockpile of more modern ones runs low.

– Holly Ellyatt