Santander warns Brits to beware as fraudsters can access your computer in online scam

Mr G was one of the victims of this scam after he saw an advert for the investment scheme which looked like it was being promoted by the Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, however the financial journalist had had his identity stolen.

He was then contacted by the scammer who was posing as his “personal account manager” and encouraged him to open and invest money.

Mr G agreed and did what the scammers asked, he then allowed the scammer to remotely access his computer to help him transfer the money.

Scammers claimed he had to lie to his bank about the payments as Santander wouldn’t allow the payments to go through, and when Santander did contact Mr G about the payments, he did what the scammer said.

After receiving multiple follow up calls forcefully encouraging him to invest more money, Mr G realised he had been scammed and contacted Santander to report the crime.

