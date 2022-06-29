SEC strength of schedule rankings 2022: Auburn faces tough challenges, Ole Miss catches a few breaks

The grind of the SEC isn’t easy on any team, which makes it even more remarkable that the conference has dominated college football for the past 15 years. Teams have to overcome numerous hurdles, potential upsets and Power Five juggernauts in the schedule that features eight conference games and at least one out-of-conference Power Five opponent.

This year is no exception.

The combination of a loaded SEC West and an SEC East that features defending national champion Georgia makes this year’s path to glory incredibly difficult for talented and less-talented teams alike.

Which SEC teams have the hardest schedules? Which ones could breeze through the slate into bowl season? Here’s our breakdown of each team’s strength of schedule.