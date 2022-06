The Countess was visiting Capability Scotland today.

The Royal Family tweeted: “For the last 75 years, Capability Scotland has been providing care, support, and education for disabled children and adults across Scotland.

“At the charity’s Edinburgh site today, The Countess of Wessex joined them for some cake and fun as they celebrated this special anniversary.

“For 60 years The Duke of Edinburgh was the charity’s Patron.

“Today The Countess planted a rose in his memory.”