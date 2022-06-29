South Paris high school society gives $4K to Norway cancer center

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine recently received a $4,000 donation from students in the National Honor Society at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris during their recent NHS induction ceremony on May 26.

Carlee-Mae Cash, rising senior and current National Honor Society president, shared, “We decided as a group that we wanted to raise awareness of cancer in our community and the local resources available to patients and their families. Each year, our NHS chapter picks a local charity that we want to target all our fundraising efforts towards. We were excited to choose the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine this year. A major part of the National Honor Society is community service and giving back to the community. The OHCHS chapter made a commitment several years ago to keep our fundraising local to benefit all of the organizations that have made such a huge impact on our lives and community. Hopefully, this year we will also be able to do more volunteering now that there are less COVID-19 restrictions. Multiple members of the Oxford Hills community have been affected by cancer in some way, and the idea to raise funds for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine was agreed upon by all of the students. We recognized and admired the work of the volunteers and employees and saw that the center was making a large difference in the lives of many within the community,” according to a news release from the Norway-based center.

Diane Madden, center executive director, said, “We are very grateful to the students for this very generous donation. They are a very impressive group of students who certainly exemplify the pillars of the National Honor Society: character, scholarship, leadership and service. These monies they raised will directly benefit cancer patients and their families.”



