Spending 4th of July outside? Keep your pets safe with these safety tips from Dallas’ Operation Kindness

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July is upon and many Texans plan to spend the weekend outdoors with friends and family.

If you plan to bring your furry little friend along for the festivities it’s important to be aware of the heat for the safety of your pet. That’s why Operation Kindness has put together some tips on how to keep cool in this Texas heat.

Keep water readily available. Just like us, pets need to stay hydrated.

Just like us, pets need to stay hydrated. Watch for signs of heatstroke. Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, weakness or even collapsing can all be signs of overheating in animals. Allow your pet plenty of time to rest and cool down inside and in the shade.

Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, weakness or even collapsing can all be signs of overheating in animals. Allow your pet plenty of time to rest and cool down inside and in the shade. Avoid walks during the hotter hours of the day. Walking your pet early in the morning or later in the evening can help your pet avoid high sun exposure and high temperatures. Walking during these periods and keeping your pet on the grass can help keep your pet’s paws from burning on hot asphalt.

Walking your pet early in the morning or later in the evening can help your pet avoid high sun exposure and high temperatures. Walking during these periods and keeping your pet on the grass can help keep your pet’s paws from burning on hot asphalt. Properly groom your pet. Pets shouldn’t be shaved entirely; however, reducing the amount of fur they have with hair cuts and brushings can help reduce the heat a heavy fur coat can trap. Proper grooming helps your pet stay cool while still allowing their coat to protect against sunburns.

Pets shouldn’t be shaved entirely; however, reducing the amount of fur they have with hair cuts and brushings can help reduce the heat a heavy fur coat can trap. Proper grooming helps your pet stay cool while still allowing their coat to protect against sunburns. Let your pet play in the water. All pets should be monitored when playing with water. Letting your pet splash around in a kiddie pool, run through the sprinklers or even just lay on a cool, wet towel can help your pet beat the heat while having fun with water.

For more information, you can go to their website operationkindness.org.