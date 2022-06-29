Belgian David Goffin moved into the third round of Wimbledon by winning against Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 31 seed, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Ugo Humbert next.

The Belgian defeated qualifier Radu Albot (6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5)) ahead of his victory.

In the previous round, Baez, ranked No 35, beat Japanese Taro Daniel (6-4, 6-4, 7-5).

