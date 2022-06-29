Belgian David Goffin moved into the third round of Wimbledon by winning against Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 31 seed, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday afternoon.
Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Ugo Humbert next.
The Belgian defeated qualifier Radu Albot (6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5)) ahead of his victory.
In the previous round, Baez, ranked No 35, beat Japanese Taro Daniel (6-4, 6-4, 7-5).
London (Grand Slam), other second-round results (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, grass, GBP 40.350.000, most recent results first):
- Alex De Minaur vs. Jack Draper
- Ricardas Berankis vs. Rafael Nadal
- Jordan Thompson vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Lorenzo Sonego vs. Hugo Gaston
- Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
- Mackenzie McDonald vs. Richard Gasquet
- Alastair Gray vs. Taylor Harry Fritz
- Marcos Giron vs. Alex Molcan
- Dennis Novak vs. Jason Murray Kubler
- Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock
- Filip Krajinovic vs. Nick Kyrgios
- Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros vs. Roberto Bautista Agut
- Denis Shapovalov vs. Brandon Nakashima
- Liam Broady vs. Diego Schwartzman
- Benjamin Bonzi vs. Jenson Brooksby
- Cristian Garin vs. Hugo Grenier
- Tallon Griekspoor vs. Carlos Alcaraz
- Andy Murray vs. John Isner
- Tim van Rijthoven vs. Reilly Opelka
- Tommy Paul vs. Adrian Mannarino: wednesday
- Jiri Vesely vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: wednesday
- Jannik Sinner vs. Mikael Ymer: wednesday
- Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Quentin Halys: wednesday
- Cameron Norrie vs. Jaume Munar: wednesday
- Alexander Bublik beat Dusan Lajovic: 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-5
- Oscar Otte (32) beat Christian Harrison (Q): 3-1 ret.
- Novak Djokovic (1) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis: 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
- Steve Johnson beat Ryan Peniston (WC): 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
- Frances Tiafoe (23) beat Maximilian Marterer (Q): 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3)
- Ugo Humbert beat Casper Ruud (3): 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4
- Miomir Kecmanovic (25) beat Alejandro Tabilo: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3
