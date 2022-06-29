Categories
Tennis, ATP – Wimbledon 2022: Goffin takes out Baez


Belgian David Goffin moved into the third round of Wimbledon by winning against Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 31 seed, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Ugo Humbert next.

The Belgian defeated qualifier Radu Albot (6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5)) ahead of his victory.

In the previous round, Baez, ranked No 35, beat Japanese Taro Daniel (6-4, 6-4, 7-5).

London (Grand Slam), other second-round results (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, grass, GBP 40.350.000, most recent results first):

  • Alex De Minaur vs. Jack Draper
  • Ricardas Berankis vs. Rafael Nadal
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • Lorenzo Sonego vs. Hugo Gaston
  • Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
  • Mackenzie McDonald vs. Richard Gasquet
  • Alastair Gray vs. Taylor Harry Fritz
  • Marcos Giron vs. Alex Molcan
  • Dennis Novak vs. Jason Murray Kubler
  • Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock
  • Filip Krajinovic vs. Nick Kyrgios
  • Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros vs. Roberto Bautista Agut
  • Denis Shapovalov vs. Brandon Nakashima
  • Liam Broady vs. Diego Schwartzman
  • Benjamin Bonzi vs. Jenson Brooksby
  • Cristian Garin vs. Hugo Grenier
  • Tallon Griekspoor vs. Carlos Alcaraz
  • Andy Murray vs. John Isner
  • Tim van Rijthoven vs. Reilly Opelka
  • Tommy Paul vs. Adrian Mannarino: wednesday
  • Jiri Vesely vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: wednesday
  • Jannik Sinner vs. Mikael Ymer: wednesday
  • Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Quentin Halys: wednesday
  • Cameron Norrie vs. Jaume Munar: wednesday
  • Alexander Bublik beat Dusan Lajovic: 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-5
  • Oscar Otte (32) beat Christian Harrison (Q): 3-1 ret.
  • Novak Djokovic (1) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis: 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
  • Steve Johnson beat Ryan Peniston (WC): 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
  • Frances Tiafoe (23) beat Maximilian Marterer (Q): 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3)
  • Ugo Humbert beat Casper Ruud (3): 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4
  • Miomir Kecmanovic (25) beat Alejandro Tabilo: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3



