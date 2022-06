Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven advanced to the third round of Wimbledon by edging out American Reilly Opelka, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Wednesday evening.

Rijthoven, ranked No 104, will face Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No 22 seed, next.

The Dutchman defeated Argentinian Federico Delbonis (7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-2) in the previous round.

In the previous round, Opelka, ranked No 18, won against Spaniard Carlos Taberner (7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4).

