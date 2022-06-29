The best XM4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Despite not receiving any alterations in the Season 4 update of Call of Duty: Warzone, the XM4 remains one of the most popular weapons in the game. While Black Ops Cold War weapons are the least used out of all three integrated games, the XM4 has remained an exception. Although the assault rifle is not the most popular Cold War weapon in Season 4 – that title belongs to the Mac-10 –, the XM4 can still be a terrific primary weapon. Of course, in order to achieve maximum success with the XM4 in Warzone, players will need to use its recommended loadout.

It’s no surprise that fans have continued to stick by the XM4 even with all of the new ARs in Warzone. The XM4 shares a close resemblance to the M4A1, which is actually in the top 10 of most popular Season 4 weapons. These rifles are as dependable as it gets and veterans have stuck with them through the seasons.

By and large, the XM4’s main loadout has not been changed since Cold War was originally introduced in late 2020. However, Warzone players who are looking to test out the gun in Season 4 or those who want to use it again will need an updated look at that specific loadout.

Best XM4 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

The overall purpose of the XM4 loadout is to increase damage range and recoil control. The Agency Suppressor and 13.5″ Task Force accomplish the damage range increase perfectly, as the stat is boosted significantly by equipping both of these attachments. The Field Agent Grip takes care of any recoil control concerns while the STANAG 60 Rnd mag ensures players won’t have to reload too often.