The price of food and electricity is soaring, but it hardly affects Melissa


The prices of food, power and fuel are skyrocketing, but it’s hardly had an impact on Melissa Weckert and her family.

Their back garden is full of trees and plants growing their own fruit and vegetables.

They rarely go to the shops for groceries, and when they do they drive their hybrid car.

“This leaves little carbon footprint and less plastic use,” Ms Weckert said.

The family of three from Hope Valley in South Australia has developed a habit of seasonal eating, which means better nutrition and a healthier garden.

In winter the dinner table is full of broccoli, cauliflower and brussel sprouts among other veggies, while tomatoes and cucumbers dominate in the summer.

A male and female couple and a toddler doing selfie in their garden.
The Weckert family wants to do their little bit for the environment.(Supplied)

All the home-grown produce means the family is barely feeling the pinch of rising prices.

“We feel very grateful that we took these steps a while back as a family,” Ms Weckert said.

But these habits weren’t built overnight.

After buying a house in 2016, Ms Weckert and her husband Sam made a commitment to living a sustainable life.

“We wanted to create a good environment for our little family.”

Tomatoes, eggs, spring onions, and other vegetables in a basket.
The family hardly goes to the shops for fruit and vegetables because most are grown in their back garden.(Supplied)

Their big backyard is now filled with more than 35 kinds of fruits and vegetables, as well as eight chickens producing eggs.

“We’ve got lots of herbs … pumpkin, cucumber, tomatoes, zucchinis, and a cherry tree too,” she said.

The family has rainwater tanks, while the home is powered by a solar battery and uses electricity instead of gas.

Long shot of a lady wearing gardening outfits holding a chicken in her garden.
Ms Weckert looked for a house with a big backyard when the family purchased in 2016.(Supplied)

They’ve also invested in insulation such as double-glazed windows and honeycomb blinds.

“What we are doing for the house is trying to make it energy efficient,” Ms Weckert said.



